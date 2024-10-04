Is Parker County ready for massive development centered on Tiger Woods-designed golf course?

ALEDO – A massive development centered on a golf course designed by Tiger Woods is coming to North Texas, but some Aledo residents are worried the county isn't prepared to handle the influx of new residents and visitors.

Bluejack Management Partners

More than 900 acres of open land will soon be transformed into an 18-hole golf course surrounded by hundreds of homes. Construction is underway at Bluejack Ranch, a gated development with tennis courts, spa, clubhouse, pool, dining options, and more.

"Parker County is so special and we love it, and you want to see good, nice developments," said Parker County Commissioner Mike Hale, who represents Precinct Four. "With the golf course and Tiger Woods coming in, that's a high level. And that's what I want to see for Parker County."

The project is being built just outside Aledo city limits, about 20 miles southwest of Fort Worth. The area is one of the fastest-growing in the country.

Even Aledo residents who say they're excited about the development have concerns about the impact thousands of new residents will have on infrastructure and traffic.

"It's a lot of growing pains," said Hale. "We're trying to be ahead of the curve so we can accommodate."

Kelly Road, which runs along the planned community, is already being worked on.

"The voters approved a $130 million transportation bond last year, so we've been planning, widening, and rebuilding Kelly Road down there," he said.

Another big concern is where the residents and the golf course will draw their water. According to Hale, Bluejack Ranch is being built through a Municipal Utility District (MUD), which is a special district in Texas that allows developers to fund infrastructure development outside of a city's limits.

He says developers intend to build a commercial well for water, and he's been working with them to develop usage guidelines.

"I've been working with TCEQ on this as well because it's a concern here," said Hale. "At the county level, it's a big priority for us."

Hale says the secret is officially out on Parker County and there's no stopping the growth.

"There's so many things the county offers, and it's so nice," he said.

So he and other county leaders are focused on limiting the impact of development so everyone can enjoy the place he loves to call home.

Developers hope to open the golf course in 2026. According to a public letter Woods posted, more details will be released after the next design meeting in Aledo.