Love triangle leads to stabbings, arrest of Parker Co. woman Patricia Anne Mills

FORT WORTH (CBSNewsTexas.com) - Parker County Sheriff's deputies arrested Patricia Anne Mills, 39, in connection to the stabbings of two people resulting from a reported love triangle.

Patricia Anne Mills, 39 Parker County Sheriff's Department

Parker County Sheriff Russ Authier said Mills assaulted a man and woman with a knife just before 1 a.m. on Oct. 9 in the 2500-block of Zion Hill Road.

Sheriff's deputies found the first victim, a 39-year-old man with a stab wound to his bicep. He was taken to a Fort Worth hospital where he was treated and later released.

The other victim, a 34-year-old woman, sustained multiple lacerations to the neck, and spinal region. She was also taken to a nearby hospital by air ambulance. Police said she's currently listed in critical but stable condition.

Mills is facing two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Her bond is set at $50,000.

Sheriff Authier said the investigation is ongoing at this time.