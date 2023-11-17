Parade of Lights kicks off the holiday season this weekend in Fort Worth

Parade of Lights will kick off the holiday season Sunday

FORT WORTH (CBSNewsTexas.com) – A North Texas tradition this time of year for many continues this Sunday.

The GM Financial Parade of Lights rolls down the streets of downtown Fort Worth brining families joy as the holiday season kicks off.

The Parade of Lights started in 1983 and has grown to become one of the top illuminated parades in the country.

CBS News Texas got a behind the scenes look at how the parade floats are crafted at Lone Star Parade Floats in Dallas.

"It's a lot of work, it's a lot of passion," said Rosa Castillo who has worked for Lone Star Parade Floats for a decade, "I think I'm a crafty person so they got me into this and I enjoy it every bit."

There's a lot of paper, hammering and staples going into each of the nine floats the company is making for Parade of Lights. There's also a lot of glitter.

"You got the sprinkle method, you got the throw method some people blow method, it's just mainly making it stick and look uniform," said Deborah Watts, part owner of Lone Star Parade Floats.

No matter the method, the glittery statues and other figurines will catch your attention.

"We always like to try to make them look real special and exciting for them it is for the people," added Watts. The theme this year is Holiday Magic.

Award-winning magician Zak Meers will perform throughout the parade.

The Parade of Lights begins at 6 p.m. and runs until 8 p.m. starting at the intersection of Throckmorton and Weatherford Street in downtown Fort Worth.

If you would like to learn more about the Fort Worth Parade of Lights, click here.

You can also watch the Parade of Lights on TXA 21 and CBSNewsTexas.com.