Pack of 8 dogs in Dallas County attack a 52-year-old woman

DALLAS COUNTY — The Dallas County Sheriff's Office is investigating a violent dog attack in Dallas County over the weekend that sent a 52-year-old woman to the hospital. Investigators say the incident happened in the 100 block of Pine Oak in Sand Branch, a small community near Seagoville.

CBS News Texas spoke to the suspected owner of those dogs, who says the dogs had never shown that kind of aggressive behavior before. "That's what it is- a vicious attack. [The dogs] wouldn't have stopped until she's dead," says neighbor Ricky Harris.

Harris says his female neighbor was walking up to his yard when he says a group of 8 pit bull mixes ran off his property and violently started attacking her. He says he got out a knife and started stabbing the dogs to get them off her.

"I was just stabbing dogs as they came up to bite her. I didn't care," Harris explained, "One of them got me right on my calf. There were bites all over her and there was blood running down and blood running in her face."

However, investigators say the dogs did belong to Harris, but when CBS News Texas asked him who the dogs belonged to, he said he had been taking care of them since they were puppies, but did not own them. "I cared for them and I boarded them, but they weren't my dogs," Harris said.

Harris claims to have been boarding dozens of other dogs on his property, and the dogs never showed aggression toward him. When CBS News Texas was on his property, crews saw multiple unleashed dogs roaming the area. The Sheriff's Office says it removed the 8 dogs involved in the attack from Harris' property.

"I'm not going to miss them at all because if they're going to do something like that, I don't want them around," Harris adds.

CBS News Texas tried to contact the victim but has not heard back.

No charges have also been filed yet for the most recent attack in Sand Branch. DCSO says the woman remains in the hospital but is in stable condition. The 8 dogs are currently being held at the SPCA of Texas in Dallas.

The incident comes a week after a 1-year-old toddler was attacked and killed by 3 dogs in Duncanville. Duncanville Police say those dogs had been euthanized, but no charges had been filed yet in that case.