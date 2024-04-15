Child dies after dog attack in North Texas

DUNCANVILLE — A small child died after a dog attack in Duncanville, police said.

Just after 10:30 a.m. Monday, Duncanville police officers were called to a home in the 1500 block of Lime Leaf Ln. where it was reported a small child had been attacked by a dog.

Officers and paramedics immediately began performing life-saving measures on the unconscious child, Duncanville PD said.

Officers provided an emergency escort for Duncanville Medics to take the child to the Children's Medical Center in Dallas due to the severity of the injuries.

The child was pronounced dead shortly after arriving at the hospital.

Duncanville Animal Control responded to the scene and took possession of the dog. Duncanville PD did not say who the dog belonged to.

The investigation is ongoing and there is potential for criminal charges to be filed, Duncanville Police said.