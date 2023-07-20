DNA evidence, surveillance footage, cell phone records link Oscar Sanchez-Garcia to homicides, police say

DALLAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) - Detectives say DNA evidence, surveillance footage and cell phone records link Oscar Lorenzo Sanchez-Garcia to the homicides of three women: Kimberly Robinson, Cherish Gibson and an unidentified woman in southern Dallas.

Oscar Lorenzo Sanchez-Garcia Dallas Police Department

An arrest warrant affidavit obtained by CBS News Texas details the morning of June 24, when Sanchez-Garcia reportedly stabbed Gibson. A fisherman found the 25-year-old's partially nude body in the grass next to a gravel road not far from the Trinity River.

While investigating Gibson's death on Santa Fe Avenue, detectives learned that Robinson's nude body was found 200 yards away on April 22. Police said the 60-year-old had suffered similar injuries as Gibson.

Detectives also linked Sanchez-Garcia to another woman found stabbed to death in a field after Robinson was killed, but before Gibson's death. The unidentified woman was discovered on June 15 in the 800 block of Brazos Street.

Detectives said surveillance video from a nearby business shows Sanchez-Garcia's pickup truck leaving the area where Gibson's body was found that morning. Gibson was also seen on Harry Hines the night before her death. Detectives checked and found surveillance video showing Sanchez-Garcia's truck just before 5 a.m. on Harry Hines June 24, the warrant states. Detectives also determined he lived near where Gibson and Robinson were found dead, the affidavit said.

Additionally, detectives determined Sanchez-Garcia's cell phone records show on the morning Robinson was killed, his phone was in the area around the 700 block of Santa Fe Avenue. Then, once again, his cell phone records show movement "along the same path" with Gibson's phone from the last time police believe she was alive. It continues to track, according to the arrest warrant, to where her phone was found abandoned near the intersection of East Jefferson and Brazos.

Based on their investigation, detectives said Sanchez-Garcia picked up Gibson on Harry Hines and brought her to the area in southern Dallas where she was killed.

Sanchez-Garcia is facing three murder counts of murder.