Organizations, government agencies come together in an effort to end human trafficking in Texas

DALLAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) – Monday marked the first step in a statewide effort to end human trafficking for Texans.

A roundtable series launched in Dallas, looking at trafficking through the lens of supporting survivors. Those on the frontlines of the fight against human trafficking said it's more common than most people think.

"It's in every part of the city. It doesn't know racial, ethnic, money, none of that matters," said Major Devon Palk with the Special Investigations Division of the Dallas Police Department.

That's why the Texas Advocacy Project, along with the North Dallas Chamber of Commerce, decided to bring all of the voices together - from local and statewide government agencies to advocacy groups - to turn a vision into action.

"We each have something that will stop trafficking, and it's just a matter of, when we come together, we're so much stronger in our efforts," said Heather Bellino, CEO of the Texas Advocacy Project.

Dallas Police, TABC, Texas Health and Human Services, and the Texas Workforce Commission shared their experiences with the business community in the first of a statewide roundtable series. The goals included supporting survivors of trafficking and putting their offenders behind bars. Human trafficking survivor Cynthia Borsellino said these discussions bring her hope.

"It takes a community to bring destruction to children's lives, and it takes a community to being restoration or to stop it," she said. "I believe our children are worth the fight."

Palk said that fight also requires the public. He reiterates, if you see something, say something.

"Those tips may initially seem innocuous, but we could take that tip and turn it into a multi-state sex trafficking ring. But if the public doesn't come out and tell us that they see something suspicious, we're not going to be able to act on it."

The Texas Advocacy Project said they plan to replicate the template from Monday across the state. The series will continue in Austin, Houston, and the Rio Grande Valley over the next six months.