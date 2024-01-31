Watch CBS News
Local News

One more spring-like day before rain returns

By Erin Moran

/ CBS Texas

Take in the blue sky while you can
Take in the blue sky while you can 02:58

NORTH  TEXAS - We are getting spoiled with the weather this week! A high of 76° was reported at DFW Wednesday afternoon.

download.png

Thursday will be our last day with highs across the area in the 70s but don't worry, it won't cool down too much into Friday.

download.png

You will notice more clouds around Thursday morning, but we should see more sunshine in the afternoon.  

download.png

For your Groundhog Day, cloudy skies and isolated showers are around during the day. But late in the afternoon, we'll start to watch for a few stronger storms moving in from the west. Most of the storms aren't expected until after sunset Friday, but once they arrive a few could be on the stronger side with winds and hail as the main threats.

download.png
download.png

  Once the rain/storms move east in the overnight hours, it'll likely be more of a rain/minor flooding event.

download.png

For now, the SPC has some of our areas under a level 1/marginal risk for the Friday evening storms.

download.png

It'll cool off Sunday into Monday, but that just brings us back to near normal. Highs return to the 60s on Tuesday!   

Erin Moran
Erin-Moran_cbsdfw.jpg

Erin Moran joined the CBS11 weather team in December 2019. She previously spent three years working as the morning meteorologist for KXXV-TV in Waco, Texas — so she's no stranger to the perks that come with living in the Texas climate, but she is aware of the unique challenges that come with forecasting the weather in the Lone Star State.

First published on January 31, 2024 / 5:15 PM CST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.