One man dead, another in custody after Dallas shooting

DALLAS — A man is in custody after an early Friday shooting at a Dallas apartment complex, police said.

Investigators say 20-year-old Isiah Blasig-Prickett was found shot on the ground in the common area of an apartment complex in the 3300 block of Hundall Street. The apartment complex is located near Dallas Love Field Airport.

Police responded to the location after receiving a report of gunfire in the area around 4:20 a.m.

Blasig-Pickett was taken to a local hospital where he died from his injuries.

During the investigation, police identified 29-year-old Shevaun Ffrench as a suspect in the shooting. Ffrench was charged with murder and taken to the Dallas County Jail.

Police say the victim knew the suspect.

This is an active investigation, and we will update as more details become available.