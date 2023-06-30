250 drivers get free gas ahead of Fourth of July weekend

GRAPEVINE (CBSNewsTexas.com) - 250 lucky North Texas drivers were all smiles after receiving free gas Thursday, just as the 4th of July weekend road trips got underway for many.

The promotion was all thanks to a collaboration between clothing company Old Navy and RaceTrac gas stations.

Drivers began lining up at the RaceTrac location near the Grapevine Mills Mall at 9:00 a.m. They were each gifted $50 worth of gas.

A representative for Old Navy said they teamed up with RaceTrac to give out the freebies because they wanted to help the community.

Jake McCread, a senior coordinator for Old Navy said, "One of the biggest things that we have heard today is, 'Thank you so much; this is so helpful,' 'Thank you so much; this is a blessing.' And that's all we want to do. We just want to give back."

Some drivers SBS News Texas spoke with say they heard of the promotion and purposely drove out to the location to see if it was real. Others said they just happened to notice the lines and were curious to see what the activity was all about.

All those who received the free gas expressed gratitude and happiness.

Many say with the rising price of gas, this was one less thing they had to worry about.

Rubi Thompson said, "Groceries are expensive, gas is expensive. This is very helpful…very helpful."

Dan Ruppert who received the free fill up added, "I'll tell you what I haven't had anything free in a long time ... I have a road trip tomorrow, and it's going to be a four-hour trip and I thought, 'If they are going to give out free gas, I'm gonna stand in line.'"