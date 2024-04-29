Oklahomans begin to clean up after deadly weekend of tornadoes

SULPHUR, Oklahoma — Day two of cleanup is underway across Oklahoma as people recover what's left of their homes and businesses after Saturday's deadly tornado outbreak in the Sooner State.

Sulphur, Oklahoma's historic downtown was hit by a tornado, where residents said their famous Christmas parade was held and several family-owned businesses once stood. At least two people died in the area, including an infant baby near Holdenville.

"It's heartbreaking, you really cannot wrap your head around it, it just looks like a war zone," said Sulphur resident, LeRhonda Jessop.

One business owner said his two main businesses were leveled by the storm.

In Marietta, Oklahoma, more than 200 volunteers are helping with cleanup and donations. Emergency Management crews say most of the town is still without power, but hope that it's restored by Tuesday.

Volunteers say they are in need of clothes, food, water, cleaning supplies, and storage bins. EMS crews say the town's only grocery store and hospitals were both destroyed in the tornado, so food is a main need right now.

"It hit the only grocery store that we have in town, so that affects a lot of people. And the hospital is not seeing anyone right now only sending prescriptions, so that's going to be a long fix," says volunteer and local school counselor, Heather McMahan.

"So this community is a tight community and if someone needs help we are going to show up and help," said principal, Ann Ruthledge.

The National Weather Service's preliminary assessment of the tornado indicates the damage as an EF-3 in Sulphur, Oklahoma and an EF-4 in Marietta, Oklahoma.

Four people total have been confirmed dead from the storms.