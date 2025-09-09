School bus carrying Oklahoma softball team crashes, injuring 8

A school bus carrying an Oklahoma City-area softball team crashed Monday evening, injuring eight people, officials said.

Three adults and five juveniles were injured in the crash, Oklahoma Highway Patrol spokesperson Sarah Stewart said in a statement to CBS News. Some of the injured were ejected from the bus. All eight people were taken to Oklahoma City hospitals.

The team played for the school district in Minco, Oklahoma, schools Superintendent Kevin Sims said in a statement on Facebook. Minco is located west of Oklahoma City with a population of about 1,500.

"Multiple individuals on the bus were severely injured," Sims said. "We will be closing school tomorrow."

The team was coming back from a game, CBS Oklahoma City affiliate KWTV reported.

Authorities told KWTV the bus rolled over multiple times.

The highway patrol was investigating the cause of the crash.

A school bus carrying a softball team crashed west of Minco, Oklahoma, Sept. 8, 2025. KWTV

