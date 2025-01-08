Ohio State and Texas fans arrive early for Cotton Bowl to beat winter storm

ARLINGTON — As fans from across the country flock to Arlington for the Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic, excitement is high despite concerns about the impending winter storm.

CBS News Texas

Some Ohio State University and University of Texas supporters are arriving early to avoid travel disruptions, with some joking about trading one winter storm for another.

"We are from Ohio and just landed here about two hours ago," one Ohio State University fan told CBS News Texas.

"We're here ahead of the storm because, you know, you want to get in there and be prepared, because a storm is coming," said one Cleveland OSU superfan called The Buckeye Guy.

"Especially for the Texas people, I know they're getting in there early. My son's coming down from Austin this afternoon," said UT fan Roger Chavez.

Ohioans joked they traded one winter storm in the Midwest last week for another down south.

"I thought, well, we'll come down here and bring my shorts and, you know, have a good time. And then I look at the forecast. I was like, 'What the heck!'" said one OSU fan.

"We have lived up there for several years in terrible conditions with road conditions. When you're out on the roads, just take your time," another OSU fan said.

Even with the chance of snow and ice, Cotton Bowl officials say the game is still a go. The city said the roads are prepped and the infrastructure is in place to make sure fans stay safe. Some folks still have flashbacks of the falling ice and snow during Super Bowl 2011. But stadium officials said there's no need to worry due to updated ice guards and warming systems.

But for these superfans attending Friday's big game, it's going to take more than Mother Nature to keep them from cheering on their team.