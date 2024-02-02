U.S. Marshals searching for suspect in Arlington triple homicide

ARLINGTON — The United States Marshals Service is asking for help in the search for a suspect in a triple shooting that happened at an apartment complex in Arlington on January 25.

CBS News Texas

Larry Reed, 29-years-old, is wanted for capital murder. Investigators say Reed has previously lived in Arlington, Texas, and has ties to Mississippi.

According to the U.S. Marshals, Reed is considered armed and dangerous.

If you see Reed, or have information on his whereabouts, you are urged to call 911 for immediate assistance, the U.S. Marshals Service at (202) 307-9700, or Tarrant County Crime Stoppers at (817) 469-TIPS (8477).

The shooting happened on the evening of January 25 at the Chatham Green Apartments in Arlington.

At the beginning of the investigation, detectives determined that the man and woman found shot inside the apartment were in a dating relationship and lived at the apartment with the woman's children. The man found shot near the doorway appears to be an acquaintance who was visiting the apartment, police say.

The two young children inside the home at the time of the shooting were not injured.

"This is just an unfortunate situation," said Sgt. Courtney White with the Arlington Police Department. "It was callous and it was heinous and it was ruthless. The Arlington Police Department is determined to locate the suspect and bring justice to these families."