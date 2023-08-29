Officials to host open house for proposed high-speed rail connecting Dallas, Fort Worth

ARLINGTON (CBSNewsTexas.com) – Getting from Dallas to Fort Worth in a matter of minutes could soon be a reality.

The North Central Texas Council of Governments is hosting a series of open houses for North Texans to discuss and learn about the potential high speed rail system linking Fort Worth, Dallas and Arlington.

NCTCOG says a potential route has been identified along Highway 30 between downtown Dallas and downtown Fort Worth. There would be a stop added in the Arlington Entertainment District.

The first of four meetings takes place tonight at NCTCOG's office in Arlington, 616 Six Flags Drive, at 5 p.m.

Can't make it tonight? Other open houses are as follows: