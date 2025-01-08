Off-duty Dallas police officer dies in motorcycle accident

HUNT COUNTY, Texas – An off-duty Dallas police officer died following an accident in Hunt County on Tuesday.

A spokesperson for the Dallas Police Department confirmed that Gabriel Bixby, 29, had served with the agency since 2018 and was assigned to the Northeast Patrol Division.

Preliminary findings indicate that a Honda Accord, driven by 85-year-old Frank James, was stopped and facing east on SH 276, waiting to turn left into a private drive, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

Bixby was traveling west on SH 276 when James failed to yield the right of way and turned in front of his Harley Davidson motorcycle.

"Anytime we lose an officer it's heartbreaking," interim police chief Michael T. Igo said in a statement. "My heart goes out to the family and friends of Officer Bixby, along with the Northeast Patrol Division. Thoughts and prayers are with them during this difficult time."

The investigation is ongoing.