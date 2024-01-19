Oak Cliff community saves Trompo taco shop from shutting its doors for good

Customers come to the rescue of Dallas area taco restaurant

Customers come to the rescue of Dallas area taco restaurant

Customers come to the rescue of Dallas area taco restaurant

DALLAS — Taco after taco, customers continue to come to Oak Cliff's Trompo hungry and leave happy.

It's a sight owner Luis Olvera thought he would never see again.



"I'm on cloud nine," said Olvera, "It's such a beautiful feeling."

Olvera closed his shop last week because he was more than thirty thousand dollars behind on rent.

He mostly blamed it on the rising cost of food, supplies, rent, and bad business moves.

Olvera thought Trompo was done for good.

"I definitely felt like the business had run its course. I've done everything I could and this was just goodbye."

Olvera sent out a video asking for help on social media. He also started a GoFundMe campaign and created pop-up events to raise the funds needed to stay open.

Olvera says creating the post, he has received "thousands" of messages, DM's, likes, and shares.

Trompo was soon flooded with donations, raising more than twenty thousand dollars in just a matter of days.

Enough funds to reopen the restaurant.

Olvera says the support from the community has given him "a new lease on life."

"It's really cool to see that the neighborhood really wants certain things and we don't want to lose them," says community member and customer Monica Lopez.

Loyal customers couldn't wait to see the open sign back on Trompo's doors.

"These are my favorite tacos," states customer Mark Sanchez.

"I was so happy for them," says Perla Murillo, another loyal customer.

Olvera hopes to one day pay it forward to the community that helped him.

"I would say that I'm eternally grateful I love the fact that I get to pay everything that was given to me."