Oak Cliff community rallies to save Trompo taco shop

DALLAS – The nationally acclaimed and wildly popular taco shop in Dallas' Oak Cliff neighborhood, Trompo has had its doors shut and lights cut off.

The owner, Luis Olvera said he's fallen behind on rent, and the landlords have set a tight deadline to get the more than $30,000 owed to them or Trompo will become a thing of the past.

Olvera admitted the rising cost of food, supplies, rent, and a few bad business moves landed him in this position.

When the Trompo faithful found out about the demise of their favorite taco shop, the community quickly poured out support and encouragement on social media by way of donations to try and help Olvera raise the money needed to remove the locks.

Olvera added, "It's excruciating, and it's embarrassing. It's beyond anything I would have ever imagined."

Now he has until the end of the week to come up with the money.

Olvera, who was humbled by the reaction, said he has had to swallow his pride and learn how to accept the donations from Trompo fans.

He said, "Eventually I understood that the money that I was receiving the donations the blessings were coming from a place of love and support."

Between crowdsourcing efforts and direct donations given to Olvera, he has managed to raise nearly half of the money to pay the landlords.

Now, despite his embarrassment for asking for financial help, he's hoping he can have one last shot at getting his business back on track.

"I would like to think that Trompo has given the community and will continue to give the community as much love and support as it's received."

If he doesn't reach his goal by the deadline, Olvera said he will return all of the donations to those who helped.

Trompo will be having a pop up event off site on Thursday night starting at 5 p.m. on 607 North Clinton in Oak Cliff in hopes of selling more tacos and raising additional funding.