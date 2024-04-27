NWS releases preliminary information on tornadoes that hit McLennan, Hill & Navarro counties

Severe weather, potential for tornadoes across North Texas

Severe weather, potential for tornadoes across North Texas

Severe weather, potential for tornadoes across North Texas

CENTRAL TEXAS – Multiple tornadoes swept through McLennan, Hill and Navarro counties Friday, according to preliminary National Weather Service storm results released Saturday.

Three separate tornadoes, the NWS said, hit Navarro County:

Two EF-1 tornadoes with maximum wind speeds of 110 mph started near Navarro Mills Lake and tracked northeast towards Emhouse.

One brief EF-0 tornado with a maximum wind speed of 80 mph northwest of Frost.

Tornadoes also struck McLennan and Hill counties:

A brief EF-0 and an EF-1 tornado near China Springs.

An EF-2 tornado east of West near the McLennan-Hill County line.

"The damage in Hill County is still being assessed," the NWS said, adding additional preliminary information will be released Saturday evening.

Meanwhile, the NWS said a final report could take additional days to finish if more surveys are "deemed necessary."

CBS News Texas will provide additional information as it becomes available.