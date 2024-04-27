Watch CBS News
Local News

NWS releases preliminary information on tornadoes that hit McLennan, Hill & Navarro counties

By Brittany Rainey, Doug Myers

/ CBS Texas

Severe weather, potential for tornadoes across North Texas
Severe weather, potential for tornadoes across North Texas 03:35

CENTRAL TEXAS – Multiple tornadoes swept through McLennan, Hill and Navarro counties Friday, according to preliminary National Weather Service storm results released Saturday.

Three separate tornadoes, the NWS said, hit Navarro County:

  • Two EF-1 tornadoes with maximum wind speeds of 110 mph started near Navarro Mills Lake and tracked northeast towards Emhouse.
  • One brief EF-0 tornado with a maximum wind speed of 80 mph northwest of Frost.

Tornadoes also struck McLennan and Hill counties:

  • A brief EF-0 and an EF-1 tornado near China Springs.
  • An EF-2 tornado east of West near the McLennan-Hill County line. 

"The damage in Hill County is still being assessed," the NWS said, adding additional preliminary information will be released Saturday evening.

Meanwhile, the NWS said a final report could take additional days to finish if more surveys are "deemed necessary."

CBS News Texas will provide additional information as it becomes available.

Brittany Rainey
Brittany-Rainey.jpg

Brittany fell in love with weather at a young age watching the sea breeze storms develop every afternoon in Tampa, Florida. She knew her career needed to entail weather and decided becoming a broadcast meteorologist was the path for her.

First published on April 27, 2024 / 3:16 PM CDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.