Northbound I-35E in Dallas closed at Regal Row after pedestrian hit and killed

DALLAS – The northbound lanes of I-35E in Dallas are shut down at Regal Row as deputies investigate the death of a person on the roadway.

The incident happened around 4 a.m. Thursday, according to TxDOT. All lanes of northbound traffic are being forced to exit at Regal Row, and the backup stretches past Mockingbird Lane.

There is no estimate yet on when the highway will reopen.

According to the Dallas County Sheriff's Department, the driver involved did stop and is cooperating with the investigation. The department has not said why the victim was walking on the highway.