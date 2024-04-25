North Texas will see several rounds of storms heading into the weekend

NORTH TEXAS — The First Alert Weather Team issued Weather Alerts for Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

It won't be a constant severe weather event all weekend, but we are tracking several rounds of strong/severe storms.

Starting overnight Thursday, severe storms that develop out west will make an approach for North Texas.

We could see an uptick in activity through the metroplex around daybreak. The main threats would be damaging winds and hail.

Into the afternoon, the activity may become a little more scattered to isolated, particularly to the east of 35. We do expect a lull in activity heading into Friday evening.

Next up is Saturday. Not much is expected in the morning hours, but there's the potential for two rounds of strong/severe storms during the afternoon and evening hours.

The round overnight into Sunday morning gives reason to issue the alert for Sunday, as well.

The cold front pushing all of these storms through the area should eventually stall. If it stalls east of North Texas it will give the area a chance to clear out and dry out for a day or two.