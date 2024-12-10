Watch CBS News
Local News

Chilly Tuesday for North Texas but weather will warm through the weekend

By Scott Padgett

/ CBS Texas

"Feels-like" temperatures could fall to the 20s on Wednesday in North Texas
"Feels-like" temperatures could fall to the 20s on Wednesday in North Texas 02:58

Tuesday started cold and breezy in North Texas, with feels-like temperatures in parts of the region below freezing. 

The gusty winds from the north will keep the chill in the air throughout the day. The afternoon hours will see a mix of sun and clouds with temperatures in the mid to upper 40s.

download.png

Clouds will clear into the evening and winds will die down going into Wednesday morning. Feels-like temperatures will fall to the mid to upper 20s. Temperatures will reach the high 50s by Wednesday afternoon. 

Highs return to the mid-60s to round out the week, with rain chances increasing on Friday night and into the weekend.

download-1.png
Scott Padgett
Scott-Padgett_cbsdfw.jpg

Chief Meteorologist Scott Padgett joined CBS 11 in September 2013.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.