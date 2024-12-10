Chilly Tuesday for North Texas but weather will warm through the weekend

"Feels-like" temperatures could fall to the 20s on Wednesday in North Texas

Tuesday started cold and breezy in North Texas, with feels-like temperatures in parts of the region below freezing.

The gusty winds from the north will keep the chill in the air throughout the day. The afternoon hours will see a mix of sun and clouds with temperatures in the mid to upper 40s.

Clouds will clear into the evening and winds will die down going into Wednesday morning. Feels-like temperatures will fall to the mid to upper 20s. Temperatures will reach the high 50s by Wednesday afternoon.

Highs return to the mid-60s to round out the week, with rain chances increasing on Friday night and into the weekend.