North Texas teen chooses unique Make-A-Wish: A Lawncare Business

NORTH TEXAS – Back in 2022, Blane Cross was 14 years old and diagnosed with stage 4 Hodgkin's lymphoma. It was a moment that changed everything.

"One of the things that chemo does is it knocks out your immune system, so you can't be around people or be outside very much or anything like that, and that includes not being able to mow, which was devastating to me," Blane said.

Starting from about three years old, mowing was the one thing he loved.

His dad, Greg Cross, remembers it clearly.

"Anytime I was outside mowing, he wanted to be outside playing with his mower, " Greg said.

As Blane grew up, mowing became his refuge. It gave him peace and joy. But when diagnosed with cancer, he could no longer risk the task, which made him realize just how important it was to him.

"I just loved pushing the mower, listening to music," Blane said. "The grass blowing, the smell of fresh-cut grass, the sun, the wind."

After six months of chemotherapy, Blane is finally in remission. He was given one wish through Make-A-Wish North Texas, and instead of a vacation, he asked to be put to work.

"I looked at it as a great opportunity and a blessing to be able to start a career where I can work in something that I really love and have a passion for," Blane said.

Today, he was gifted everything he needs to start his own lawn care company from Superscapes, while his family cheered him on.

"I am blown away," he said.

"It was such a joy to see his wish come true," said Meredith Clements with Make-A-Wish. "We are always looking for volunteers to help make more dreams come true."

Blane's hope is to launch Cross Cuts in the very near future. In the meantime, he plans to relish in the moment.

"Life can be hard sometimes. There are trials, but if you push through, there will be blessings and provisions in the end," Blane said.