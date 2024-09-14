Watch CBS News
North Texas faces sunny skies and heat next week

By Brittany Rainey

/ CBS Texas

As we push through the weekend, prepare for a resurgence of summer heat. 

Temperatures managed to climb back into the mid to upper 90s on Saturday, accompanied by partly cloudy skies. 

Although the morning featured sunny skies, humidity will make it feel like the triple digits this afternoon.

High clouds from Hurricane Ileana, located to our southwest, are streaming in and will linger throughout the day.

Looking ahead, a few weather models are hinting at isolated showers and storms this weekend, but most of us will remain dry.

Next week, high pressure will dominate our weather, ensuring plenty of sunshine and keeping afternoon temperatures comfortably in the mid 90s.

Enjoy the bright and warm days ahead!

Brittany Rainey
Brittany fell in love with weather at a young age watching the sea breeze storms develop every afternoon in Tampa, Florida. She knew her career needed to entail weather and decided becoming a broadcast meteorologist was the path for her.

