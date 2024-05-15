Watch CBS News
North Texas serial murders documented in new Paramount+ series

By Ken Molestina

New Paramount+ docu-series highlights a string of North Texas serial murders
NORTH TEXAS — A new Paramount+ docu-series is out highlighting a string of serial murders that shocked North Texas and the country.

Pillowcase Murders documents the crimes committed by North Texas murderer Billy Chemirmir who was convicted of killing two elderly women but was accused of killing dozens more.

Billy Chemirmir murder trial (CBS 11)

The majority of the murders took place at the senior living facilities where the women lived. Their killer would stalk them and gain access to them by later posing as a caregiver or maintenance worker inside the facilities.

Investigators say he would smother them with pillowcases and steal their jewelry which he would later pawn. 

Randy Ferrell is the series director and said the documentary has a strong message to share.

"There were definitely tons of opportunities for Chemirmir to be caught, and I think that is one of the heart-breaking things about this," Ferrell said.

He added, "When you dig into it, it really becomes a story about these mostly daughters and sons who wanted justice for their mothers. That's really what this boils down to, this."

CBS News Texas

Loren Smith's mother Mrs. Phyllis Payne was one of the women believed to have been killed by Chemirmir, her case never went to trial because the accused was already convicted and sentenced to two life sentences on other cases.

"It was very emotional. I was watching it holding my husband's hand, and we both had a few tears through it," Smith said about watching the docu-series.

She went on to say it's important to continue to talk about the terror they experienced so that other families know the dangerous and security vulnerabilities that exist at senior living facilities not just in Texas but across the country. 

"We are getting the message across that there is an issue in the independent senior living industry that needs to be resolved so there is true security for the people that live there," said Smith.

Chemirmir was murdered by his own cellmate while serving his life sentences in 2023.

Pillowcase Murders is streaming now on Paramount+. 

Paramount+ is owned by CBS News Texas' parent company.

