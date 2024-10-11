North Texas pediatric medical assistant faces additional charge of indecency with child

IRVING – A North Texas medical assistant arrested in late August is now facing another charge of indecency with a child.

Angel Nunez, 25. Irving Police Department

Police say 25-year-old Angel Nunez had inappropriate sexual contact with a 9-year-old in January 2024 at Little Spurs Pediatrics in Irving.

Detectives previously said two of the original three victims were at Little Spurs Pediatrics for sports physicals.

"The circumstances surrounding this indecency with a child offense were similar to the other two victims in August of 2024," Irving police said Friday in a news release.

At the time, Nunez was employed as a medical assistant, and police say he wasn't authorized to perform exams.

The additional charge comes after Irving police urged parents to speak with their children after Nunez was initially arrested.

Nunez worked at multiple Little Spurs locations between August 2023 and August 2024, including Irving, Grand Prairie, Arlington and Fort Worth.

According to Irving police, Nunez worked at other medical facilities before Little Spurs, and they believe there are more victims out there.

Police said Little Spurs Pediatrics has been fully cooperative during the investigation.

"Little Spurs has been caring for children in the communities we serve for more than 15 years, and we are committed to providing a safe and respectful environment for all patients and their families," a spokeswoman told CBS News Texas in September.

If anyone knows of a victim or is a victim, contact Investigator Padrutt at (972) 721-6565 or apadrutt@cityofirving.org. They can also contact the Irving Police Department at (972) 273-1010.



