North Texas nonprofits help families in need on Giving Tuesday

FORT WORTH (CBS News Texas) – Now that the Thanksgiving holiday has passed, local nonprofits are already working to gather food for families in time for Christmas. Several local assistance programs are asking for the public to help as Giving Tuesday is well underway.

"We're gearing up for all the late December distributions," Tarrant Area Food Bank Chief Development and External Affairs Officer Stephen Raeside said.

Raeside said they're doing what they can to prepare to help thousands of families in North Texas. On Giving Tuesday, they hope people will step in and donate as the need for assistance continues to grow.

The Tarrant Area Food Bank said they're seeing over 7,000 people per event they've hosted so far this holiday season.

"This holiday season we've been a lot busier than last," Raeside said. "The need is up, inflation is still biting those families very hard but they've also lost a lot of government support."

As they serve more than a million meals every single month — another focus is staffing.

"We're asking for volunteer support and finical support," Raeside said. "In fact, if people donate between now and the end of the year every single gift will be matched at 100% by a foundation of America."

They aren't the only ones asking for people to donate time or money, Crossroads Community Services in Dallas is also offering advice as they ramp up for Christmas.

"Volunteer, it's a very tricky time for them right, so they're traveling for family and they're traveling to various cities so what we're encouraging people to do is if you've got family coming in from out of town make this your holiday activity. Where the entire family goes out and participates in volunteering at your local organization," Crossroads CEO, Benaye Wadkins Chambers said.

Click here to donate to the Tarrant Area Food Bank and click here to donate and learn more about Crossroads Community Services.