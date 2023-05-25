North Texas mother Shamaiya Hall indicted on charges of fatally stabbing children

ELLIS COUNTY (CBSNewsTexas.com) — A 25-year-old Forney woman has been indicted on charges of fatally stabbing her children back in March, the Ellis County District Attorney's Office announced Wednesday.

Shamaiya Deyonshana Hall Ellis County Sheriff's Deputies

The grand jury indicted Shamaiya Hall for the capital murders of Legend Chappell, 6, Alayiah Martin, 5, and Ayden Martin, 5. Hall was also indicted for the attempted murder of her two youngest children—a 4-year-old boy and a 13-month-old girl.

According to the Ellis County Sheriff's Office, all five children were living at a home on Harris Street in Italy with a relative when a case worker made a visit March 3.

Investigators said the caseworker ultimately decided to remove the children from the home and called 911 around 4 p.m. that same day. But when an officer arrived to the scene about five minutes later, all of the children were found stabbed inside.

It still remains unclear why Hall was at the home.

County and District Attorney Ann Montgomery filed a notice of intent to seek the death penalty for Hall in the capital murder cases.