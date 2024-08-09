North Texas mother gets 60 years in prison for poisoning her children with medications

FORT WORTH — Jesika Lynn Jones will spend 60 years in prison for intentionally giving her children medication to the point of poisoning.

Court documents revealed the 32-year-old was giving one child a mixture of Benadryl, Trazodone and Hydroxyzine. Doctors said the victim had toxicity from the Benadryl, which put her at risk of seizures, cardiac arrhythmias, respiratory suppression, coma and even death.

Jesika Lynn Jones watches as her ex-husband makes his victim impact statement. CBS News Texas/Kelsy Mittauer

Another one of her children, investigators said, had been taken to the doctor for years, where Jones had tried to convince doctors that the child had seizures. Detectives said she posted on social media that different offspring had cancer, then deleted it. Investigators said she also tried to declare that her son was autistic. Detectives said the boy was 2 years old, too young to have that diagnosis.

Jesika Lynn Jones

On Jan. 10, Jones signed a plea deal for charges of injury to a child with serious bodily injury/mental and abandoning/endangering a child with reckless criminal negligence.

Even out on bond, the authorities found out Jones violated her bond conditions by going back around children. It's believed she may suffer from Munchausen by proxy. Munchausen syndrome is a mental health disorder in which someone fakes illness.