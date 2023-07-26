North Texas law enforcement ends search for missing mother Amy Sinnwell

UPDATE: JULY 26, 2023: Amy Sinnwell was found safe, thus law enforcement officials have ended their search for her.

NORTH TEXAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) - Law enforcement officials in North Texas are asking for the public's help finding Keller mother Amy Sinnwell.

Have you seen Amy Sinnwell? Call 911 if so. Paris Police Department

She was last seen at a Target store in North Richland Hills returning a backpack on July 22, according to Keller police. Police describe Sinnwell as 5 foot 4 inches tall, 120 pounds with green eyes and blonde hair.

The Paris Police Department shared a Facebook page saying her white, Ford SUV was "seen on flock cameras" at about 10 p.m. on July 24.

Sinnwell's driver's license plate is KWT-0453.

Thousands of people are following a social media page created to advocate for her safe return.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is urged to call 911, or the Paris or Keller Police Departments.