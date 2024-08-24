North Texas law enforcement agencies to beef up patrols for Saturation Saturday

North Texas law enforcement agencies to beef up patrols for Saturation Saturday

North Texas law enforcement agencies to beef up patrols for Saturation Saturday

NORTH TEXAS – You'll notice an increased police presence on North Texas roads Saturday. It's all part of an effort to crack down on drunk driving.

This comes after a suspected drunk driver killed five people, including two children, along Interstate 35W earlier this week. Hundreds of people mourned Fort Worth Police Sgt. Billy Randolph at his funeral. He also died this month due to a suspected drunk driver.

Drivers will see a beefed-up presence for Saturation Saturday. The Fort Worth Police Department is one of the agencies taking part.

"It's a multi-agency, statewide operation to make awareness to the public that we're going to have extra patrol officers looking out for impaired drivers," FWPD Officer Daniel Segura said.

Segura emphasized that the initiative aims to convey a strong message: Driving while intoxicated will not be tolerated.

"We don't want them to plan for a funeral. We want them to plan with they go out," Segura said. "Have an option of a designated driver, a rideshare program, something that can save not only their live but somebody else's."

The Texas Department of Transportation reports in 2023 about 26,000 alcohol-related crashes happened causing more than 1,100 deaths and thousands of injuries in the state.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration reports almost 500 crashes happened over the Labor Day weekend across the country in 2022. Thirty-nine percent of those crashes were attributed to drunk drivers.

Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD) is teaming up with law enforcement agencies for the annual event.