North Texas Indian-American ensemble readies for history-making performance at inaugural parade

PLANO – Shivom Dhol Tasha Pathak held its final practice Wednesday night in the Clark High School parking lot before flying out to the nation's capital this weekend.

The percussion ensemble is expected to make history Monday as the first Indian-American band to perform at a presidential inaugural parade.

"We are going to Washington, D.C. for (the) 60, presidential military parade. And it's the inaugural of President Donald Trump," Sarvesh Marathe said. "And we are proud to be part of that event."

According to drum leader Pranav Bhosale, they found out in December. The 30-year-old said he still remembers the breathtaking day.

"I was so excited. I just couldn't say anything," he said.

He recalls becoming stressed because Bhosale develops music, formations and the posture of entertainment for Shivom Dhol Tasha Pathak.

It's beyond the imaginations of co-founders Harish Nehete and Nikhil Potbhare.

"It's just such an amazing experience, you know, especially when you are performing and there are people around you and the audience," Nikhil said. "And you both are enjoying what's happening. And that's the real pleasure in performing this thing."

Nehete said they started the group in 2014 with four to five people longing for the dhol, the percussive cymbals and the snare drums accompanying it.

"We have a cluster of more than 50 people in our group. People from different ages," Nehete said. "We have our youngest member, which is, I think 14. And the oldest member is 55."

The group has performed at Dallas Mavericks and Dallas Stars games. Nehete even remembers doing a soundcheck at an event in Houston when President-elect Donald Trump was the 45th president was scheduled to appear with India's Prime Minister Howdy Modi in 2019.

Nehete missed the performance for health reasons, but he believes Monday is the manifestation of his missed opportunity.

Their equipment truck rolls out Thursday. Members will stagger into D.C. between Friday and Sunday.

Monday, Bhosale, said they will perform on a float because the drums are too heavy to carry during the long parade route.

He said Trump has a special number they've been working on.

"I don't know whether we are supposed to declare it or not, but we have called it the God's Hand for the president," he said.