North Texas set to enjoy weekend filled with low humidity, plenty of sunshine

By Brittany Rainey

Soak up sunshine this weekend as North Texas prepares for fall chills
North Texans can look forward to another beautiful day — perfect for the state fair or any outdoor activities!

Enjoy low humidity, breezy northerly winds, and plenty of sunshine this afternoon.

Currently, Hurricane Helene is a broad area of low pressure bringing rain to the Ohio and Tennessee valleys.

The system will move northeast by early next week, taking the rain with it.

Thanks to the northerly winds and dry air behind Helene, sunny and calm weather will continue into next week. 

North Texans should remember to grab sunblock and take advantage of lovely morning temperatures in the 60s!

However, the 90s aren't quite finished yet — they'll return early next week.

Brittany Rainey
Brittany fell in love with weather at a young age watching the sea breeze storms develop every afternoon in Tampa, Florida. She knew her career needed to entail weather and decided becoming a broadcast meteorologist was the path for her.

