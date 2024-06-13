North Texas heat continues with highs in the 90s

NORTH TEXAS — Temperatures are expected to climb into the mid-90s on Thursday and remain high for at least the next several days, including on Father's Day.

Skies in Fort Worth were clear Thursday morning, with temperatures around 74 degrees. Patchy fog was expected in some areas, but weather was expected to be quiet.

By 10 a.m. the heat is expected to climb well into the 80s before reaching the mid-90s in the afternoon.

Heat index values will be in the upper 90s Thursday and into the weekend.

The sunshine and heat are expected to continue into Father's Day, so people are advised to remember heat safety precautions.

CBS News Texas is keeping an eye on the Southwestern Gulf for potential development early next week. The National Hurricane Center has a medium 40% chance of development. The system may push some tropical moisture into North Texas, resulting in higher humidity and some scattered showers.

The National Weather Service says isolated to scattered showers and storms will return to part of the North Texas region on Sunday and Monday afternoons.

The heaviest rain will remain to the south of North Texas.