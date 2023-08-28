North Texas gets a break from the triple digit heat

NORTH TEXAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) – We're tracking highs in the 90s for much of the work week, but don't get used to it. The triple digit heat returns for your holiday weekend.

As we move through Monday, high temperatures will climb into the mid 90s, courtesy of a cold front that pushed through North Texas yesterday.

It will still feel a little muggy at times through at least the early afternoon. Then, by this evening, you'll notice the drier air pushing in.

We'll see mostly sunny skies today and mostly clear skies tonight. Overnight lows will be in the mid 70s.

For Tuesday, expect a hot day, but it won't feel as hot thanks for lower humidity. High temperatures will be in the mid 90s. We'll see mostly sunny skies.

On Wednesday and Thursday, highs will be in the upper 90s with more sunshine.

By Friday through your Labor Day holiday weekend, get ready for the triple digit heat again!

Highs will be in the low 100s from Friday through Monday. And so far, your holiday weekend is looking sunny.

We're also keeping an eye on the tropics with Franklin and Idalia.

Franklin will continue to strengthen, staying well offshore of the U.S. East Coast.

Idalia is poised to become a major hurricane soon as it approaches the northern Gulf Coast by midweek.

Both storms will not pose a threat to Texas.

