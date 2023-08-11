North Texas family finds refuge in Oahu after evacuating fatal, fast-moving Maui fires

NORTH TEXAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) — For Kim Welch, the last few days have been heartbreaking. What started as a long-awaited family vacation to Maui ended in their evacuation from fast-moving wildfires that have since destroyed the town of Lahaina.

As of Thursday, officials said the death toll from the Hawaii island fires rose to at least 53 people.

"Now, to just watch the news and see that where you were just 24 hours ago is gone and people have died...you just think of all the faces you saw and just pray that they're safe," Welch said.

She said with limited cell service and just a few of their things, her family was able to get to the airport, catching a flight to Oahu.

"We got out and some amazing people from one of the churches...and some realtors got us this home that is brand new," Welch said.

The family that owns and rents the home is stocking it with food.

"It's unbelievable," she said. "The food that was sitting in the house when my family walked in. We all broke into tears...We had our first real meal and our first decent night's sleep in a long time."

And as the Welch family continues to watch what unfolds in Hawaii, they're incredibly thankful they were able to make it out safe. "You experience that on Maui and then you never want to go back, and then you receive the love of the islanders and you're like, 'Oh, I never want to leave.'"