North Texas falling into fall weather

By Brittany Rainey

NORTH TEXAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) - Who is ready for some great football weather and some great football this weekend?! There are some crisp morning temperatures coming your way.

Temperatures will remain below normal all day. 

A lot of you may be headed to the Red River Rivalry, but the Dallas Arboretum is also a fantastic option to soak in the fall vibes. It's celebrating with the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown!

The cool air remains in place overnight with clear skies and light winds, allowing temperatures to drop even more than this morning so dig out the sweatshirts if you are enjoying a morning walk or bike ride.

Lots of sunshine and a shift to southerly winds for Sunday means we are heating up. Luckily, we top out in the upper 70s.

Temperatures continue to heat up through the middle of the week, right back to the upper 80s. But the next cold front follows quickly behind and cools air back into the 70s heading into the weekend. A few showers may the accompany the front as it passes through Thursday night.

Brittany Rainey
Brittany fell in love with weather at a young age watching the sea breeze storms develop every afternoon in Tampa, Florida. She knew her career needed to entail weather and decided becoming a broadcast meteorologist was the path for her.

First published on October 7, 2023 / 8:24 AM

