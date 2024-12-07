North Texas facing rain and chilly temperatures this weekend

North Texas woke up to wet roadways and more scattered showers on the radar Saturday.

Due to the rain this weekend, First Alert Weather Days are in effect for Saturday and Sunday. While severe weather is not expected, many holiday events are taking place, and CBS News Texas meteorologists want residents to be prepared for chilly temperatures and spotty rain showers.

A band of light rain has already moved through downtown Dallas this morning, heading northeast. There will be a break in precipitation just in time for the Dallas Holiday Parade to get underway before the next round of rain moves in from the southwest.

Bring rain gear and winter coats for holiday activities. Temperatures remain in the 40s, and more rain is expected this afternoon.

An area of low-pressure southwest will continue to send disturbances through North Texas this weekend, causing rain showers. While it won't be a complete washout, it will be soggy at times.

The next round of rain is expected to begin filling in from the southwest around midday and continue into the afternoon as it moves northeast.

Precipitation will remain light to moderate, with an isolated rumble of thunder possible.

There will likely be a lull in activity this evening before the next round of rain arrives Sunday morning.

Prepare for more widespread light rain showers around sunrise Sunday before skies clear from west to east during the afternoon.

Sunday will be warmer, with afternoon sunshine helping bump temperatures back into the lower 60s.

Be prepared for some extra time on the Monday morning commute due to patchy fog in the area.

Once the fog lifts, North Texas will enjoy a sunny, mild Monday with highs in the upper 60s.

However, the warm-up is short-lived, as a strong cold front is expected to move through the area Monday night, keeping highs in the low 50s on Tuesday. The colder air will also result in a few more mornings in the 30s on Wednesday and Thursday.