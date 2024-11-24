North Texas enjoys warm, windy weather for Parade of Lights

Strong winds and humid conditions will make for an unusually warm Sunday in North Texas.

High temperatures are expected to reach 80 degrees in some areas, which is about 15 degrees above normal for this time of year. This warm weather will make for a balmy atmosphere for the Parade of Lights in downtown Fort Worth tonight, starting at 6 p.m.

However, the warm stretch won't last. A cold front is expected to hit Monday morning.

Morning temperatures on Monday will start near what is typically a daytime high, similar to today. But as the cold front moves in, gusty winds from the north will cause temperatures to drop to the upper 50s by late afternoon - the first of two cold fronts expected this week.

So far, November has been remarkably warm, currently ranking as the fifth warmest on record from 1899 to the present. However, it won't end that way.

The cold front arriving on Thanksgiving will drop temperatures down enough to require winter coats.

North Texas is anticipating a widespread freeze by Friday morning, with the Dallas-Fort Worth area forecasted to stay just above freezing during what is expected to be the coldest morning of the season. A First Alert Weather Day has been issued in preparation for the cold weather.