Rain showers and fog give way to pleasantly sunny skies in North Texas

Sunday started as a First Alert Weather Day due to soggy, damp and foggy conditions.

CBS News Texas

Scattered light showers are moving northeast across the area, with spotty drizzle and patchy fog reducing visibility.

The rain and overcast skies will clear from west to east as the system causing the rain finally exits the region.

While pups may be hesitant to go outside on the wet grass this morning, expect a pleasant afternoon with sunny skies and temperatures in the lower 60s.

CBS News Texas

This afternoon, there will be a noticeable temperature difference: Western areas that receive more sunshine will warm into the mid and upper 60s, while eastern areas will remain cloudy and cool, with highs in the 50s.

CBS News Texas meteorologists are First Alerting residents to patchy dense fog on Monday morning.

As skies clear overnight across North Texas, the recent rain and light winds will lead to fog development. The fog is expected to be thickest in the northeast areas and may reduce visibility to below ¼ mile.

Kids will need a jacket as they head off to school on Monday, with temperatures expected in the upper 40s. However, they can ditch their jackets in the afternoon, as sunny skies will allow temperatures to rise into the upper 60s.

Enjoy the brief warmup, as a strong cold front is set to arrive Monday night, bringing temperatures back down to the low 50s on Tuesday. Tuesday will also be windy, with northerly winds adding a chill. First Alerting is also to a return of mornings in the 30s.

Cold air will settle in firmly by Wednesday morning, with North Texas waking up to temperatures in the 30s. In some areas, wind chills will dip into the 20s.

CBS News Texas

Temperatures will gradually warm throughout the week as winds shift toward a southerly direction. Plan for a dry week with a mix of sun and clouds.

North Texas' next chance of rain is expected late in the week, but models do not agree on the timing or precipitation.

CBS News Texas