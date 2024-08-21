Major crashes in North Texas impacting Wednesday morning commute

Two major North Texas highways are backed up during rush hour after early-morning crashes on Wednesday.

Eastbound lanes of I-30 are closed at 635 in East Dallas after a truck hauling gravel crashed and overturned around 3:45 a.m. Crews are cleaning up the spilled gravel, and a hazmat team is also responding.

Another wreck just after 6 a.m. has closed the southbound main lanes of 35E at Valwood Parkway, near the Farmer's Branch-Carrollton border. Police are allowing cars by on the right shoulder, but there is a long backup. The express lanes are not impacted by the crash and are open, but speeds are slow.

There is no estimate yet on when either scene will be cleared.