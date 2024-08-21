Watch CBS News
Local News

Major crashes in North Texas impacting Wednesday morning commute

By Steven Rosenbaum

/ CBS Texas

Eastbound I-30 closed at 635 in Mesquite after gravel truck crash
Eastbound I-30 closed at 635 in Mesquite after gravel truck crash 01:04

Two major North Texas highways are backed up during rush hour after early-morning crashes on Wednesday.

Eastbound lanes of I-30 are closed at 635 in East Dallas after a truck hauling gravel crashed and overturned around 3:45 a.m. Crews are cleaning up the spilled gravel, and a hazmat team is also responding.

Southbound 35E backed up after major crash in Farmer's Branch 00:30

Another wreck just after 6 a.m. has closed the southbound main lanes of 35E at Valwood Parkway, near the Farmer's Branch-Carrollton border. Police are allowing cars by on the right shoulder, but there is a long backup. The express lanes are not impacted by the crash and are open, but speeds are slow.

There is no estimate yet on when either scene will be cleared.

Steven Rosenbaum

Steven Rosenbaum is a digital producer for CBS Texas. A versatile journalist, Steven writes, edits and produces content for the CBS Texas digital platforms.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.