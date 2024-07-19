Some North Texas cities, businesses experiencing disruptions related to Microsoft outage

Some North Texas cities, businesses and health systems are experiencing outages related to a global Microsoft outage.

The issue was caused by a technical problem that global cybersecurity firm CrowdStrike said it had identified in its software and was working to resolve. CrowdStrike provides antivirus software to Microsoft for its Windows devices.

Here's where there are outages and closures:

Texas Department of Public Safety

DPS Driver License Offices across Texas are closed Friday due to a technical issue. DPS said customers with appointments should have been notified. They said there is no estimate as to when the offices will reopen but to monitor the DPS website and social media for updates.

Fort Worth

A spokesperson with the City of Fort Worth said they have been impacted by the outage and are in the process of assessing the degree of the outage. Track updates here.

The Fort Worth Fire Department said they are working on backup systems and doing some tasks manually. Despite this, residents shouldn't see a change in service delivery by the fire department.

Plano

In Plano, the city said they are having issues with some of their software and the non-emergency phone number. 911 is still working. The city asks that residents do not call or text 911 to test their service.



