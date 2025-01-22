North Texas churches respond to new immigration directive allowing arrests in sanctuaries

DALLAS -- Churches in North Texas are responding to President Trump's recent immigration directive, which now allows deportation agents with the Department of Homeland Security to make arrests in churches and schools. Historically, churches have been deemed sanctuaries and safe places, especially for the migrant population.

CBS News Texas

Many of the churches and religious institutions CBS News Texas reached out to say the new reversal goes against their religious beliefs.

Oak Lawn Methodist Church in Dallas has helped migrants and immigrants for years, providing resources to relocate to the area.

"While news of current threats may inspire fear, we choose to focus on being a source of safety, hope, and strength for those who need it most," Associate Pastor Ryan Wagor said.

The Catholic Diocese of Fort Worth and Dallas declined to comment. However, Archbishop Broglio, president of the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops, released a statement this afternoon saying the executive orders on immigration are "deeply troubling and will have negative consequences, many of which will harm the most vulnerable among us."

"Our prayer is one of hope that, as a nation blessed with many gifts, our actions demonstrate a genuine care for our most vulnerable sisters and brothers, including the unborn, the poor, the elderly and infirm, and migrants and refugees," Broglio said.

Julio Barquero, pastor at Disciples of Christ Church in Houston, expressed concern that the new law will incite fear in places of worship.

"My thoughts are that it's an atrocity pretty much, and it's against humanity. It goes against the basic rights of civil rights," Barquero said. "And what happens when the fear factor sets in is that it paralyzes people, their minds and their thoughts, and it keeps them from moving forward."

Barquero added, "Folks are pretty much generating hate. I want churches to come together and speak of love and open their doors and receive these people."

Currently, there is no evidence of any raids being carried out at Texas churches.