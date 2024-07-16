North Texas Amazon facilities geared up for Prime Day, influx of packages

HASLET – Prime Day is here and North Texas Amazon hubs are prepared for the hundreds of thousands of packages to ship out.

At the Amazon Air hub in Haslet, there are more packages coming through, more robots to move them from point a to point b and more planes coming and going.

On a normal day, this facility expects to move over 400,000 packages, but during Prime Day, they're going to move even more.

"We have about two dozen flights that come in from 20 unique destinations across the continental United States... as customers start to hit the buy button this morning we expect that customer demand to surpass what we normally see...the facility has a capacity of over 800,000 packages on a daily basis," said Marchel Sebacuzi, general manager of the Haslet air hub.

Amazon Prime Day is also a big boom for small businesses. Amazon says more than 60% of sales come from small businesses like Simpleaf, based in Carrollton. They make environmentally friendly hygiene products.

"Prime Day is a big, big deal for us because we definitely draw a lot of promotion, and that really helps draw more consumers on our page and really drives more sales," said Femi Oyenekan, the company's founder.

Amazon Prime Day started at 2 a.m. and will last for the next 48 hours, so if you're looking for a deal, get it soon.

The company boasts over 5 million deals for customers on everything from kitchen appliances to electronics and more.