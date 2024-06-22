North Texans should prepare for the heat starting this weekend

NORTH TEXAS — Temperatures in North Texas will begin to climb this weekend.

Temperatures Friday morning start in the 70s but the area starts heating up into the mid-90s by the afternoon.

Feels like temperatures top out in the triple digits up to 103 degrees.

CBS News Texas

The dome of high pressure we have been talking about is sliding back to the southwest this weekend and will be right over North Texas tomorrow.

That means temperatures will be even hotter on Sunday.

CBS News Texas

North Texas could hit 100 degrees for the first time this year as early as tomorrow and will have more chances through the upcoming week.

Humidity continues to increase along with temperatures.

Feels like temperatures up to 109 degrees are possible by Tuesday. Heat Advisories will likely be issued for early next week.

CBS News Texas

As the afternoons heat up, so do the mornings.

By Tuesday morning North Texas will be waking up to temperatures in the 80s and feeling like the upper 80s.

There won't be much of a reprieve from the heat overnight anymore.

CBS News Texas

As the heat dome shifts west Wednesday, there is a slim chance for an isolated shower or two in our Northeastern areas.

A weak frontal boundary will try and move through the area, but most of the metroplex will continue to see sunny skies and oppressive heat.

CBS News Texas

Remember to utilize heat safety precautions because the heat is sticking around right into next weekend.

Stay hydrated, wear sunblock, and take breaks in the A/C to stay safe.

CBS News Texas

Meteorologists are still monitoring the southwestern Gulf for potential development of an area of low pressure into a Tropical Depression.

It will follow a similar path to Alberto and head west into Mexico bringing more heavy rain to the area.

CBS News Texas