North Texans pack stores, empty shelves ahead of dangerous cold

NORTH TEXAS - As the arctic blast sweeps into North Texas tonight, stores around the metroplex have been packed with people stocking up on food and other essentials ahead of the worst of the winter weather.

North Texans are getting prepared, stocking up ahead of three straight days of below-freezing temperatures.

"We're stocking up on food because this arctic weather is coming in, don't know how long it's gonna last," said shopper Terri Jirard.

The parking lot of the Walmart in Cockrell Hill was packed all day with shoppers racing in to buy those last-minute essentials ahead of the arctic blast.

"Bunch of water, bunch of canned goods, things that will last us," said Jirard.

Jirard sent us pictures of some of the empty shelves she found inside.

"The shelves are empty we should've got here earlier," said Wilna who declined to give her last name. "Most everything that I usually get was out but I got what I needed."

The National Weather Service says the best way to plan for extreme winter weather is to get prepared before it comes. Make sure you stock up on:

NON-PERISHABLE FOOD (SUCH AS CANNED GOODS, DRY CEREAL, NUTS AND GRANOLA BARS)

WATER ( AT LEAST 1 GALLON OF WATER PER PERSON A DAY FOR AT LEAST THREE DAYS)

FOOD AND WATER FOR PETS

Those who lived through the deep freeze of 2021 that left millions of Texans without power are not taking any chances. They're getting prepared now before the worst of the winter weather comes our way.