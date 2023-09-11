On Your Corner. In Your Corner: North Texans observe 9/11 anniversary by volunteering

On Your Corner. In Your Corner: North Texans observe 9/11 anniversary by volunteering

On Your Corner. In Your Corner: North Texans observe 9/11 anniversary by volunteering

GARLAND (CBSNewsTexas.com) - In partnership with North Texas Volunteers to observe the 9/11 anniversary, thousands of people are packing meals for people in need.

This is the fifth year for the event where this day or service has happened and it's grown into something bigger that's focused on helping 9/11 victims' families and those in need in North Texas.

According to Feeding America, one in four Americans experience food insecurity every day. This translates to one in eight people, including one in six children in need, according to the North Texas Food Bank.

Monday, about 1,000 people are working to pack meals to help. Victoria Vaykovic is one of those volunteers spending her day packing in remembrance of 9/11.

"I love that we're taking this day to celebrate life and how we can make life better for Americans… and really take the best of out of what was an absolutely horrific day in our history," volunteer Victoria Vaykovic said.

Her connection to that dark day runs deep.

"I'm a native New Yorker," Vaykovic said. "I just relocated to Texas, so I was really excited to be part of the 9/11 event here."

She said she remembers the details of what happened 22 years ago and that's why she made it a priority to be here like so many others.

"It's hard to talk about 9/11 and not have an immediate emotional response to it being it's my hometown, but I think that the way we celebrate it now does so much honor to the people that we lost," Vaykovic said.

This tribute has a soundtrack, a DJ keeps the mood upbeat while a bell continually rings, a reminder of those for whom this event honors. The 9/11 Day Nonprofit along with AmeriCorps led those involved to reach a milestone with 300,000 meals packed. Those meals are expected to be prepared and packed, then donated to the North Texas Food Bank.

"Encouraging people to do good deeds and acts of service," Director of Development Strategic Partnerships with 9/11 Day, Jackie Williams said. "So we are packing meals for those in need."

This isn't just happening in Garland. Similar operations are taking place in several cities across the country, all hoping to make a difference.

"So we were started by 9/11 family members who lost their loved ones on 9/11 and they thought that the best way to pay tribute and honor their loved ones would be by doing service and so we have since become the largest federally recognized day of service in the nation," Williams said.

If you missed the event, you can still find other ways to donate by clicking here.