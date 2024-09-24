North Texans arrested in multi-agency operation targeting online predators

FORT WORTH — Almost a dozen people were arrested during Operation Heatwave, a multi-agency initiative led by the Fort Worth Police Department's Internet Crimes Against Children Unit.

Between August 7 and 9, the operation identified and arrested 10 North Texans and one Australian who sought to engage in illegal sexual activities with minors. Undercover agents used various online platforms to communicate with suspects, resulting in multiple arrests and disruption of exploitation attempts.

"We want to send a clear message: we will not tolerate any attempt to harm our children," said Fort Worth Police Chief Neil Noakes. "The Fort Worth Police Department, alongside our dedicated partners, will continue to use every resource at our disposal to target and bring these offenders to justice. I want to thank all the officers and agents involved in this operation for their hard work and dedication."

The suspects arrested include:

25-year-old Alexis Javier Sanchez Monreal, of Dallas

56-year-old Anthony Harold Knox, of Fort Worth

31-year-old Cesar Ignacio Hernandez Perez, of Arlington

42-year-old Craig Bridgland, of Australia

40-year-old Daniel Carlos Ramos, of Fort Worth

44-year-old Donte Tejuan Zachary, of Fort Worth

33-year-old Jonathan Hayden Pond, of Fort Worth

42-year-old Jose Luis Estrada Jr, of Krum

21-year-old Joseph Thomas Milarski, of Bedford

32-year-old Ralph Edward Hoskins, of Arlington

53-year-old Todd Brian Behney, of Fort Worth

The operation included the Fort Worth Police Department's Internet Crimes Against Children and Human Trafficking Unit, Directed Response Unit, Intelligence Unit, Real-Time Crime Center and Electronic Surveillance Unit.

The Texas Department of Public Safety Criminal Investigations Division, Tarrant County Sheriff's Office, Haltom City Police Department, North Richland Hills Police Department, Irving Police Department, Keller Police Department, Mansfield Police Department, Homeland Security Investigations, United States Secret Service and the Federal Bureau of Investigation were partners in the operation.

Authorities highlighted the operation's success as a demonstration of law enforcement's commitment to protecting children and combating online exploitation through collaborative efforts.