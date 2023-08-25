North Richland Hills teen injured during road rage shooting: 'God gave me a second chance'

North Richland Hills teen injured during road rage shooting: 'God gave me a second chance'

NORTH RICHLAND HILLS (CBSNewsTexas.com) — Just two months into having his driver's license, a North Richland Hills 16-year-old experienced the most terrifying moment in his life on Loop 820, near Iron Horse Boulevard.

It happened around 11 a.m. Saturday, when multiple bullets came at him from what police describe as a dark-colored SUV. The shots hit his car, and one penetrated his chest.

The teen—who does not want to be identified—said he cut somebody off before they moved to the right and began shooting.

"I touched my shirt, and it is all full of blood," he said. "When that happened to me, I really thought about my mother...I was like, 'My mom.'"

The teen said he pulled off the road and called her, and she called for an ambulance.

"My life has not been the same after that," she shared, saying there's been no arrest in her son's case. "It's very scary because I don't know what happened with the other people."

It is the reason why her and her son are now sharing their story—hoping someone knows something. "He wanted to kill him."

And while raising awareness and hoping this doesn't happen to anyone else, the teen said the shooting made him "rethink life a bit more."

"God gave me a second chance," he said. "And I feel like I should appreciate it."