North Richland Hills police investigating road rage shooting of teenager

NORTH RICHLAND HILLS (CBSNewsTexas.com) - The North Richland Hills Police Department is investigating the road rage shooting of a 16-year-old on Aug. 19.

It happened on Loop 820 near Iron Horse Blvd around 10:45 a.m. Investigators said the altercation began further west of where the teen was shot though.

The victim may have cut someone off driving a dark-colored SUV, police said. The driver of the dark-colored SUV started tailgating the teen and fired off several rounds into the victim's car. The victim was struck once but is expected to recover.

He was treated and released from the hospital.

Detectives are asking anyone who may have been in the area around that time to report if they saw anything. They can reach out to Detective Peck at 817.427.7049. Or they can report through Tarrant County Crime Stoppers at 817.469.TIPS.